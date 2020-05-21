533 Lee St.

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a3a8c97021 ---- Cozy modern style home Spacious kitchen with appliances Beautiful patio deck Detached 2 car garage 2 separate fenced yards Hard wood flooring and carpet
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
