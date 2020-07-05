All apartments in Cedar Hill
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

533 Gibson Street

533 Gibson Street · No Longer Available
Location

533 Gibson Street, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 533 Gibson Street have any available units?
533 Gibson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 533 Gibson Street have?
Some of 533 Gibson Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 533 Gibson Street currently offering any rent specials?
533 Gibson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 Gibson Street pet-friendly?
No, 533 Gibson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 533 Gibson Street offer parking?
Yes, 533 Gibson Street offers parking.
Does 533 Gibson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 533 Gibson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 Gibson Street have a pool?
No, 533 Gibson Street does not have a pool.
Does 533 Gibson Street have accessible units?
No, 533 Gibson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 533 Gibson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 533 Gibson Street has units with dishwashers.

