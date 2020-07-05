All apartments in Cedar Hill
530 Lee Street

530 Lee Street · No Longer Available
Location

530 Lee Street, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
Convenient but quiet location just off Hwy 67. 3 bedroom doll house ready for the family holidays. Call agent for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 Lee Street have any available units?
530 Lee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
Is 530 Lee Street currently offering any rent specials?
530 Lee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 Lee Street pet-friendly?
No, 530 Lee Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 530 Lee Street offer parking?
No, 530 Lee Street does not offer parking.
Does 530 Lee Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 Lee Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 Lee Street have a pool?
No, 530 Lee Street does not have a pool.
Does 530 Lee Street have accessible units?
No, 530 Lee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 530 Lee Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 Lee Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 530 Lee Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 530 Lee Street does not have units with air conditioning.

