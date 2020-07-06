All apartments in Cedar Hill
516 Stonewall Dr
516 Stonewall Dr

516 Stonewall Court · No Longer Available
Location

516 Stonewall Court, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
High Pointe

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
516 Stonewall Dr Available 05/31/19 Great home in Cedar Hill! - Nice 3 bedroom home in a wonderful area! This home features 2 living areas and 2 dining areas. A must see!

(RLNE4884649)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 Stonewall Dr have any available units?
516 Stonewall Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
Is 516 Stonewall Dr currently offering any rent specials?
516 Stonewall Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 Stonewall Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 516 Stonewall Dr is pet friendly.
Does 516 Stonewall Dr offer parking?
No, 516 Stonewall Dr does not offer parking.
Does 516 Stonewall Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 Stonewall Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 Stonewall Dr have a pool?
No, 516 Stonewall Dr does not have a pool.
Does 516 Stonewall Dr have accessible units?
No, 516 Stonewall Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 516 Stonewall Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 Stonewall Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 516 Stonewall Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 516 Stonewall Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

