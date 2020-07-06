All apartments in Cedar Hill
513 Olympus Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

513 Olympus Street

513 Olympus Street · No Longer Available
Location

513 Olympus Street, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
garage
Lovely 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage waiting to be someone's next home!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 Olympus Street have any available units?
513 Olympus Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
Is 513 Olympus Street currently offering any rent specials?
513 Olympus Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 Olympus Street pet-friendly?
No, 513 Olympus Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 513 Olympus Street offer parking?
Yes, 513 Olympus Street offers parking.
Does 513 Olympus Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 Olympus Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 Olympus Street have a pool?
No, 513 Olympus Street does not have a pool.
Does 513 Olympus Street have accessible units?
No, 513 Olympus Street does not have accessible units.
Does 513 Olympus Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 513 Olympus Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 513 Olympus Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 513 Olympus Street does not have units with air conditioning.

