504 Phillip Drive

Custom Tudor two story in heavily treed themed neighborhood. Tall wrap around front porch with ceiling fan. Wood floors downstairs. Two dining or two living on first floor. Kitchen has granite tops with tile splashes, stainless appliances, wood floor. Wood burning fireplace in living. Gameroom above garage can be 4th bedroom if you choose two living on first floor instead of two dining. Oversize jet tub framed with 3 windows, separate glass shower, huge closet in master. Master connects to gameroom ( 4th bedroom) above garage via skywalk. Drive has power gate that allows two park spaces behind it and one in front of it plus 2 car garage. Dtn Dal 18 min DFW 25 min. Walk to restaurants shops movie, park with pool