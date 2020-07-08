Rent Calculator
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:23 PM
493 Weaver Street
493 Weaver Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
493 Weaver Street, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom home in established neighborhood with mature trees. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants and commute. Open patio and large front and back yard. Two story ceiling in Living Room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 493 Weaver Street have any available units?
493 Weaver Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Cedar Hill, TX
.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
Cedar Hill Rent Report
.
What amenities does 493 Weaver Street have?
Some of 493 Weaver Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 493 Weaver Street currently offering any rent specials?
493 Weaver Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 493 Weaver Street pet-friendly?
No, 493 Weaver Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill
.
Does 493 Weaver Street offer parking?
Yes, 493 Weaver Street offers parking.
Does 493 Weaver Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 493 Weaver Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 493 Weaver Street have a pool?
No, 493 Weaver Street does not have a pool.
Does 493 Weaver Street have accessible units?
No, 493 Weaver Street does not have accessible units.
Does 493 Weaver Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 493 Weaver Street has units with dishwashers.
