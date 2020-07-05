All apartments in Cedar Hill
489 Whitley Street
489 Whitley Street

489 Whitley Street · No Longer Available
Location

489 Whitley Street, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A MUST SEE!! Within minutes of shopping and dining. Spacious house. Excellent location. Very clean. Large Master Bedroom with super large Master Bathroom. Living room has fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 489 Whitley Street have any available units?
489 Whitley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
Is 489 Whitley Street currently offering any rent specials?
489 Whitley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 489 Whitley Street pet-friendly?
No, 489 Whitley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 489 Whitley Street offer parking?
Yes, 489 Whitley Street offers parking.
Does 489 Whitley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 489 Whitley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 489 Whitley Street have a pool?
No, 489 Whitley Street does not have a pool.
Does 489 Whitley Street have accessible units?
No, 489 Whitley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 489 Whitley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 489 Whitley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 489 Whitley Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 489 Whitley Street does not have units with air conditioning.

