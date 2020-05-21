All apartments in Cedar Hill
476 Jones Street

Location

476 Jones Street, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 1-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with vaulted ceilings! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 476 Jones Street have any available units?
476 Jones Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
Is 476 Jones Street currently offering any rent specials?
476 Jones Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 476 Jones Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 476 Jones Street is pet friendly.
Does 476 Jones Street offer parking?
Yes, 476 Jones Street offers parking.
Does 476 Jones Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 476 Jones Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 476 Jones Street have a pool?
No, 476 Jones Street does not have a pool.
Does 476 Jones Street have accessible units?
No, 476 Jones Street does not have accessible units.
Does 476 Jones Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 476 Jones Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 476 Jones Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 476 Jones Street does not have units with air conditioning.

