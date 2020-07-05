All apartments in Cedar Hill
Find more places like 445 Dollins Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Hill, TX
/
445 Dollins Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

445 Dollins Street

445 Dollins Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

445 Dollins Street, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
This cute 2 bedroom, 2 bath home has 1 living and 1 dining, kitchen and a separate utility room. Available April 15. Now Showing.TAR app accepted or apply online. APP FEE $50 PER ADULT 18 & OVER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 445 Dollins Street have any available units?
445 Dollins Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
Is 445 Dollins Street currently offering any rent specials?
445 Dollins Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 Dollins Street pet-friendly?
No, 445 Dollins Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 445 Dollins Street offer parking?
Yes, 445 Dollins Street offers parking.
Does 445 Dollins Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 445 Dollins Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 Dollins Street have a pool?
No, 445 Dollins Street does not have a pool.
Does 445 Dollins Street have accessible units?
No, 445 Dollins Street does not have accessible units.
Does 445 Dollins Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 445 Dollins Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 445 Dollins Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 445 Dollins Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Midtown Cedar Hill
365 Uptown Blvd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Wilson Crossing
301 N Joe Wilson Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
The Hangar
201 S Clark Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Legacy of Cedar Hill
720 N. Joe Wilson Dr.
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
The Jane at Preston Trails
320 West Pleasant Run Road
Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Similar Pages

Cedar Hill 1 BedroomsCedar Hill 2 Bedrooms
Cedar Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCedar Hill Apartments with Pool
Cedar Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX
Cleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District