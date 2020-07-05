Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
445 Dollins Street
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
445 Dollins Street, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
dishwasher
parking
This cute 2 bedroom, 2 bath home has 1 living and 1 dining, kitchen and a separate utility room. Available April 15. Now Showing.TAR app accepted or apply online. APP FEE $50 PER ADULT 18 & OVER.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Does 445 Dollins Street have any available units?
445 Dollins Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cedar Hill, TX
.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Cedar Hill Rent Report
.
Is 445 Dollins Street currently offering any rent specials?
445 Dollins Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 Dollins Street pet-friendly?
No, 445 Dollins Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill
.
Does 445 Dollins Street offer parking?
Yes, 445 Dollins Street offers parking.
Does 445 Dollins Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 445 Dollins Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 Dollins Street have a pool?
No, 445 Dollins Street does not have a pool.
Does 445 Dollins Street have accessible units?
No, 445 Dollins Street does not have accessible units.
Does 445 Dollins Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 445 Dollins Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 445 Dollins Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 445 Dollins Street does not have units with air conditioning.
