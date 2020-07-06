436 Sugar Mill Road

Amenities
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Cedar Hill, TX just outside of Dallas. The home had hardwood flooring and tiling throughout with an open kitchen design. The eat-in kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space, with natural light coming in throughout. The master bedroom features dual vanity sinks and a separate tub and shower. The house features a 2 car garage around back with plenty of storage space as well as a private backyard with a pool, perfect for entertaining guests. Dogs and cats welcome! Washer and Dryer included!