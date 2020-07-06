All apartments in Cedar Hill
436 Sugar Mill Road
436 Sugar Mill Road

436 Sugar Mill Road · No Longer Available
Location

436 Sugar Mill Road, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
High Pointe

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Cedar Hill, TX just outside of Dallas. The home had hardwood flooring and tiling throughout with an open kitchen design. The eat-in kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space, with natural light coming in throughout. The master bedroom features dual vanity sinks and a separate tub and shower. The house features a 2 car garage around back with plenty of storage space as well as a private backyard with a pool, perfect for entertaining guests. Dogs and cats welcome! Washer and Dryer included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 436 Sugar Mill Road have any available units?
436 Sugar Mill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 436 Sugar Mill Road have?
Some of 436 Sugar Mill Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 436 Sugar Mill Road currently offering any rent specials?
436 Sugar Mill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 436 Sugar Mill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 436 Sugar Mill Road is pet friendly.
Does 436 Sugar Mill Road offer parking?
Yes, 436 Sugar Mill Road offers parking.
Does 436 Sugar Mill Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 436 Sugar Mill Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 436 Sugar Mill Road have a pool?
Yes, 436 Sugar Mill Road has a pool.
Does 436 Sugar Mill Road have accessible units?
No, 436 Sugar Mill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 436 Sugar Mill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 436 Sugar Mill Road has units with dishwashers.

