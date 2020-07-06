436 Sugar Mill Road

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Cedar Hill, TX just outside of Dallas. The home had hardwood flooring and tiling throughout with an open kitchen design. The eat-in kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space, with natural light coming in throughout. The master bedroom features dual vanity sinks and a separate tub and shower. The house features a 2 car garage around back with plenty of storage space as well as a private backyard with a pool, perfect for entertaining guests. Dogs and cats welcome! Washer and Dryer included!