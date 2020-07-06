All apartments in Cedar Hill
436 Orchard Hill Drive

436 Orchard Hill Drive
Location

436 Orchard Hill Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
High Pointe

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nicely updated home with 4 bedrooms upstairs, 3.5 baths. Hardwood floor in family room, formal dining room, and study. Ceiling fans throughout. Large covered patio.
Please see leasing guidelines in Transaction Desk. No voucher accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 436 Orchard Hill Drive have any available units?
436 Orchard Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 436 Orchard Hill Drive have?
Some of 436 Orchard Hill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 436 Orchard Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
436 Orchard Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 436 Orchard Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 436 Orchard Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 436 Orchard Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 436 Orchard Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 436 Orchard Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 436 Orchard Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 436 Orchard Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 436 Orchard Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 436 Orchard Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 436 Orchard Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 436 Orchard Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 436 Orchard Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.

