433 Whitley Street.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace microwave carpet

Gorgeous home that has been totally redone * new carpet & floors * new tile in master bath* updraded lights & doorknobs* 2 living & 2 dining* SS appliances*skip trowel on walls*wetbar & winerack*24x10 cov patio*skylight*plant ledges*SS refrig to stay*2 inch blinds* storm doors * Pets Considered on case by case basis Application Fee $50 per adult certified funds only