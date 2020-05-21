433 Whitley Street.

Gorgeous home that has been totally redone * new carpet & floors * new tile in master bath* updraded lights & doorknobs* 2 living & 2 dining* SS appliances*skip trowel on walls*wetbar & winerack*24x10 cov patio*skylight*plant ledges*SS refrig to stay*2 inch blinds* storm doors * Pets Considered on case by case basis Application Fee $50 per adult certified funds only
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)