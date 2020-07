Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy the holidays in your new home. Half a month month free if you move in on or before Dec. 17th

A charming home with 4 beds, 2 baths in Cedar Hill is move-in ready! This home features a spacious living room with fireplace!. The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub! An attractive and well-maintained fenced in backyard, great for entertaining!