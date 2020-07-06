All apartments in Cedar Hill
425 Leisure Drive

Location

425 Leisure Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this beautiful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 Leisure Drive have any available units?
425 Leisure Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 425 Leisure Drive have?
Some of 425 Leisure Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 Leisure Drive currently offering any rent specials?
425 Leisure Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 Leisure Drive pet-friendly?
No, 425 Leisure Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 425 Leisure Drive offer parking?
Yes, 425 Leisure Drive offers parking.
Does 425 Leisure Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 Leisure Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 Leisure Drive have a pool?
No, 425 Leisure Drive does not have a pool.
Does 425 Leisure Drive have accessible units?
No, 425 Leisure Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 425 Leisure Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 425 Leisure Drive has units with dishwashers.

