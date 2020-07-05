All apartments in Cedar Hill
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:18 AM

417 Dollins Street

417 Dollins Street · No Longer Available
Location

417 Dollins Street, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nice 3 bed 2 bath duplex with garage and fence yard. Fireplace in living room. Dining area with sliding glass door leading to patio. Laundry room off of kitchen. Carpet and linoleum floors.
APP FEE $50 PER ADULT. APPLY ONLINE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 Dollins Street have any available units?
417 Dollins Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 417 Dollins Street have?
Some of 417 Dollins Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 Dollins Street currently offering any rent specials?
417 Dollins Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 Dollins Street pet-friendly?
No, 417 Dollins Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 417 Dollins Street offer parking?
Yes, 417 Dollins Street offers parking.
Does 417 Dollins Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 Dollins Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 Dollins Street have a pool?
No, 417 Dollins Street does not have a pool.
Does 417 Dollins Street have accessible units?
No, 417 Dollins Street does not have accessible units.
Does 417 Dollins Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 417 Dollins Street has units with dishwashers.

