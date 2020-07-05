Nice 3 bed 2 bath duplex with garage and fence yard. Fireplace in living room. Dining area with sliding glass door leading to patio. Laundry room off of kitchen. Carpet and linoleum floors. APP FEE $50 PER ADULT. APPLY ONLINE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 417 Dollins Street have any available units?
417 Dollins Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 417 Dollins Street have?
Some of 417 Dollins Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 Dollins Street currently offering any rent specials?
417 Dollins Street is not currently offering any rent specials.