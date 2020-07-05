All apartments in Cedar Hill
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:11 AM

Location

408 Wolfe Street, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
High Pointe

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
The home is ready to lease! Fresh carpets installed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 Wolfe Street have any available units?
408 Wolfe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 408 Wolfe Street have?
Some of 408 Wolfe Street's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 Wolfe Street currently offering any rent specials?
408 Wolfe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Wolfe Street pet-friendly?
No, 408 Wolfe Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 408 Wolfe Street offer parking?
No, 408 Wolfe Street does not offer parking.
Does 408 Wolfe Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 Wolfe Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Wolfe Street have a pool?
No, 408 Wolfe Street does not have a pool.
Does 408 Wolfe Street have accessible units?
No, 408 Wolfe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Wolfe Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 408 Wolfe Street has units with dishwashers.

