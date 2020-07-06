405 Tranquility Lane

Amenities

dishwasher fireplace microwave carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Darwin Homes March move-in special: $0 deposit required! After approval for a Darwin Homes property, please indicate that you'd like the March $0 move-in special!

--Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Cedar Hill, TX. This home features a vaulted ceilings as well as tile and carpeting throughout with a cozy fireplace in the living room. The kitchen features plenty of cabinet and counter-space and the home comes with a large private backyard, perfect for entertaining guests. Recreation center less than a mile away with walking trails nearby! This home has plenty of shopping and eating options nearby!