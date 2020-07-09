All apartments in Cedar Hill
Last updated May 18 2020 at 6:24 PM

401 Vincent Street

401 Vincent Street · No Longer Available
Location

401 Vincent Street, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Vincent Street have any available units?
401 Vincent Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 Vincent Street have?
Some of 401 Vincent Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Vincent Street currently offering any rent specials?
401 Vincent Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Vincent Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 Vincent Street is pet friendly.
Does 401 Vincent Street offer parking?
No, 401 Vincent Street does not offer parking.
Does 401 Vincent Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 Vincent Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Vincent Street have a pool?
No, 401 Vincent Street does not have a pool.
Does 401 Vincent Street have accessible units?
No, 401 Vincent Street does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Vincent Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 Vincent Street has units with dishwashers.

