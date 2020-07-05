400 Flameleaf Place

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Hardwood floors downstairs, gorgeous stacked stone fireplace and designer lighting through out. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large master suite downstairs has double vanities and updated tile, plus a large walk in closet. This lovely home won't last long. Pet friendly property!Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.