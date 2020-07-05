All apartments in Cedar Hill
400 Flameleaf Place
Last updated July 31 2019 at 5:57 PM

400 Flameleaf Place

400 Flameleaf Pl · No Longer Available
Location

400 Flameleaf Pl, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
High Pointe

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Hardwood floors downstairs, gorgeous stacked stone fireplace and designer lighting through out. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large master suite downstairs has double vanities and updated tile, plus a large walk in closet. This lovely home won't last long. Pet friendly property!Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Flameleaf Place have any available units?
400 Flameleaf Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 Flameleaf Place have?
Some of 400 Flameleaf Place's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Flameleaf Place currently offering any rent specials?
400 Flameleaf Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Flameleaf Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 Flameleaf Place is pet friendly.
Does 400 Flameleaf Place offer parking?
No, 400 Flameleaf Place does not offer parking.
Does 400 Flameleaf Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Flameleaf Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Flameleaf Place have a pool?
No, 400 Flameleaf Place does not have a pool.
Does 400 Flameleaf Place have accessible units?
No, 400 Flameleaf Place does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Flameleaf Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 Flameleaf Place does not have units with dishwashers.

