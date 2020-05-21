Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

343 Windy Meadow Drive Available 03/31/19 Cozy Single Family Home with an enclosed Patio and Pool in a Huge Lot - Enjoy this cozy space featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, an enclosed patio, and a pool on an acre of land, where the summer days are better spent at home! Relax and enjoy the evening inside the enclosed patio or outside in the private, shaded sitting area. Your new home also has a long J-swing driveway and 2 storage units. Contact me to see this property, fall in love.



Will not last long!



Contact Neal today or you might miss out!



Text/Call (469) 249-0585



(RLNE4652738)