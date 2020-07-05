Rent Calculator
All apartments in Cedar Hill
Find more places like 321 Sandalwood Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Cedar Hill, TX
/
321 Sandalwood Ln
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:20 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
321 Sandalwood Ln
321 Sandlewood Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
321 Sandlewood Ln, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Windsor Park
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great family home in Cedar Hill! - Nice 3-2-2 home in a great area. This home features 2 living areas and 2 eating areas. Great family home! Call to view today!
(RLNE5064581)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 321 Sandalwood Ln have any available units?
321 Sandalwood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cedar Hill, TX
.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Cedar Hill Rent Report
.
Is 321 Sandalwood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
321 Sandalwood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 Sandalwood Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 321 Sandalwood Ln is pet friendly.
Does 321 Sandalwood Ln offer parking?
No, 321 Sandalwood Ln does not offer parking.
Does 321 Sandalwood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 Sandalwood Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 Sandalwood Ln have a pool?
No, 321 Sandalwood Ln does not have a pool.
Does 321 Sandalwood Ln have accessible units?
No, 321 Sandalwood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 321 Sandalwood Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 Sandalwood Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 321 Sandalwood Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 Sandalwood Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
