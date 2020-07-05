All apartments in Cedar Hill
Find more places like 312 Hickerson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Hill, TX
/
312 Hickerson Street
Last updated January 24 2020 at 8:00 PM

312 Hickerson Street

312 Hickerson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

312 Hickerson Street, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
An 8 unit apartment that is is in a quite neighborhood on an dead end street. Apartment has two parking spaces for each unit. Apartment is a one story building and this unit is in Near the road. Close to high school and shopping easy commute to Dallas and Ft Worth Under new owner Tenant needs to verify room measurements and each apartment is approx. 680 square feet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Hickerson Street have any available units?
312 Hickerson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 312 Hickerson Street have?
Some of 312 Hickerson Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 Hickerson Street currently offering any rent specials?
312 Hickerson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Hickerson Street pet-friendly?
No, 312 Hickerson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 312 Hickerson Street offer parking?
Yes, 312 Hickerson Street offers parking.
Does 312 Hickerson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 Hickerson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Hickerson Street have a pool?
No, 312 Hickerson Street does not have a pool.
Does 312 Hickerson Street have accessible units?
No, 312 Hickerson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Hickerson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 312 Hickerson Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hangar
201 S Clark Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
The Jane at Preston Trails
320 West Pleasant Run Road
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Legacy of Cedar Hill
720 N. Joe Wilson Dr.
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Wilson Crossing
301 N Joe Wilson Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Midtown Cedar Hill
365 Uptown Blvd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Similar Pages

Cedar Hill 1 BedroomsCedar Hill 2 Bedrooms
Cedar Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCedar Hill Apartments with Pool
Cedar Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX
Cleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District