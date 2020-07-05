An 8 unit apartment that is is in a quite neighborhood on an dead end street. Apartment has two parking spaces for each unit. Apartment is a one story building and this unit is in Near the road. Close to high school and shopping easy commute to Dallas and Ft Worth Under new owner Tenant needs to verify room measurements and each apartment is approx. 680 square feet
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 312 Hickerson Street have any available units?
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
What amenities does 312 Hickerson Street have?
Some of 312 Hickerson Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and oven.
Is 312 Hickerson Street currently offering any rent specials?
