305 Bryant Lane
Last updated November 10 2019 at 5:07 AM

305 Bryant Lane

305 Bryant Lane · No Longer Available
Location

305 Bryant Lane, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
REMODELED 3 BED, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE DUPLEX. NICE QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD.
TAR APP ACCEPTED OR APPLY ONLINE APP FEE $50 PER ADULT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

