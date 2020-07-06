234 Haswell Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom duplex for rent in Cedar Hill. Excellent Location, walking distance to shopping, retail and dining. Newer flooring, lighting, stainless steel appliances. Living room has wood burning fireplace. Kitchen and baths have granite countertops. Separate dining room. Large Master Bedroom Suite with walk-in closet & double vanity sink. Additional 2 bedrooms are spacious with good size closets. Lots of storage throughout. 2 car garage and fenced yard. Applicants to verify all information. Deemed reliable but not guaranteed.