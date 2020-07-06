All apartments in Cedar Hill
Find more places like 234 Haswell Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Hill, TX
/
234 Haswell Street
Last updated May 28 2020 at 7:05 PM

234 Haswell Street

234 Haswell Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

234 Haswell Street, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom duplex for rent in Cedar Hill. Excellent Location, walking distance to shopping, retail and dining. Newer flooring, lighting, stainless steel appliances. Living room has wood burning fireplace. Kitchen and baths have granite countertops. Separate dining room. Large Master Bedroom Suite with walk-in closet & double vanity sink. Additional 2 bedrooms are spacious with good size closets. Lots of storage throughout. 2 car garage and fenced yard. Applicants to verify all information. Deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 Haswell Street have any available units?
234 Haswell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 234 Haswell Street have?
Some of 234 Haswell Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 Haswell Street currently offering any rent specials?
234 Haswell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 Haswell Street pet-friendly?
No, 234 Haswell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 234 Haswell Street offer parking?
Yes, 234 Haswell Street offers parking.
Does 234 Haswell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 Haswell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 Haswell Street have a pool?
No, 234 Haswell Street does not have a pool.
Does 234 Haswell Street have accessible units?
No, 234 Haswell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 234 Haswell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 234 Haswell Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wilson Crossing
301 N Joe Wilson Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Midtown Cedar Hill
365 Uptown Blvd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Legacy of Cedar Hill
720 N. Joe Wilson Dr.
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
The Hangar
201 S Clark Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
The Jane at Preston Trails
320 West Pleasant Run Road
Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Similar Pages

Cedar Hill 1 BedroomsCedar Hill 2 Bedrooms
Cedar Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCedar Hill Apartments with Pool
Cedar Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX
Cleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District