All apartments in Cedar Hill
Find more places like 201 S Joe Wilson Rd, Cedar Hill, TX 75104.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Hill, TX
/
201 S Joe Wilson Rd, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

201 S Joe Wilson Rd, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

201 South Joe Wilson Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

201 South Joe Wilson Road, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
carport
gym
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
volleyball court
Cedar hill 2/2$1050 w/Business center - Property Id: 15824

PLEASE CONTACT BEFORE APPLYING. If you wish to apply please call Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch directly at 972-748-3705 for instructions on how to apply.

Cedar hill unit w/Fitness center, .Pool, Business center, Gated entrance,Private detached garages($100/mo), Picnic area, , W/D rental($40/mo), Carports, Volleyball
W/D connections, Walk-in closets, , Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Ice makers, Dishwasers Fire places,

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705 or **** Email, Call, or Text anytime. Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/15824
Property Id 15824

(RLNE4501662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 S Joe Wilson Rd, Cedar Hill, TX 75104 have any available units?
201 S Joe Wilson Rd, Cedar Hill, TX 75104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 S Joe Wilson Rd, Cedar Hill, TX 75104 have?
Some of 201 S Joe Wilson Rd, Cedar Hill, TX 75104's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 S Joe Wilson Rd, Cedar Hill, TX 75104 currently offering any rent specials?
201 S Joe Wilson Rd, Cedar Hill, TX 75104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 S Joe Wilson Rd, Cedar Hill, TX 75104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 S Joe Wilson Rd, Cedar Hill, TX 75104 is pet friendly.
Does 201 S Joe Wilson Rd, Cedar Hill, TX 75104 offer parking?
Yes, 201 S Joe Wilson Rd, Cedar Hill, TX 75104 offers parking.
Does 201 S Joe Wilson Rd, Cedar Hill, TX 75104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 S Joe Wilson Rd, Cedar Hill, TX 75104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 S Joe Wilson Rd, Cedar Hill, TX 75104 have a pool?
Yes, 201 S Joe Wilson Rd, Cedar Hill, TX 75104 has a pool.
Does 201 S Joe Wilson Rd, Cedar Hill, TX 75104 have accessible units?
No, 201 S Joe Wilson Rd, Cedar Hill, TX 75104 does not have accessible units.
Does 201 S Joe Wilson Rd, Cedar Hill, TX 75104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 S Joe Wilson Rd, Cedar Hill, TX 75104 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Midtown Cedar Hill
365 Uptown Blvd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
The Hangar
201 S Clark Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
The Jane at Preston Trails
320 West Pleasant Run Road
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Wilson Crossing
301 N Joe Wilson Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Legacy of Cedar Hill
720 N. Joe Wilson Dr.
Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Similar Pages

Cedar Hill 1 BedroomsCedar Hill 2 Bedrooms
Cedar Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCedar Hill Apartments with Pool
Cedar Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX
Cleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District