1806 Straus Road, Cedar Hill, TX 75104 High Pointe
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bathtub
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in Duncanville ISD,a great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom in established neighborhood. The home provides a large master suite garden tub, dual sinks with separate shower, nice size yard, rear entry garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1806 Straus Road have any available units?
1806 Straus Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1806 Straus Road have?
Some of 1806 Straus Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1806 Straus Road currently offering any rent specials?
1806 Straus Road is not currently offering any rent specials.