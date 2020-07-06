All apartments in Cedar Hill
Find more places like 1800 Mcalister St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Hill, TX
/
1800 Mcalister St
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:03 AM

1800 Mcalister St

1800 Mcalister Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1800 Mcalister Street, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
High Pointe

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2 story home! - 2 Story brick home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. 2 living areas and formal dining area. Call to view today! $26 alarm fee per month.

(RLNE5114696)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 Mcalister St have any available units?
1800 Mcalister St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
Is 1800 Mcalister St currently offering any rent specials?
1800 Mcalister St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 Mcalister St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1800 Mcalister St is pet friendly.
Does 1800 Mcalister St offer parking?
No, 1800 Mcalister St does not offer parking.
Does 1800 Mcalister St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1800 Mcalister St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 Mcalister St have a pool?
No, 1800 Mcalister St does not have a pool.
Does 1800 Mcalister St have accessible units?
No, 1800 Mcalister St does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 Mcalister St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1800 Mcalister St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1800 Mcalister St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1800 Mcalister St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hangar
201 S Clark Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Legacy of Cedar Hill
720 N. Joe Wilson Dr.
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
The Jane at Preston Trails
320 West Pleasant Run Road
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Wilson Crossing
301 N Joe Wilson Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Midtown Cedar Hill
365 Uptown Blvd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Similar Pages

Cedar Hill 1 BedroomsCedar Hill 2 Bedrooms
Cedar Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCedar Hill Apartments with Pool
Cedar Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX
Cleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District