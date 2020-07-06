All apartments in Cedar Hill
Last updated December 12 2019 at 4:22 PM

1742 Stafford Street

1742 Stafford Street · No Longer Available
Location

1742 Stafford Street, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
High Pointe

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
SPACIOUS HOME IN A BEAUTIFUL NEIGHBORHOOD - $500 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Cedar Hill features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Hardwood Floors, Fireplace, Master Suite, Walk-In Closets, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Fenced-In Yard, Backyard Patio, and Two Car Garage. Kairos Living has no pet restrictions and is happy to provide long-term leases and 24/7 Emergency Maintenance! Amenity Fees May Apply. Apply today for a FREE APPLICATION!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1742 Stafford Street have any available units?
1742 Stafford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1742 Stafford Street have?
Some of 1742 Stafford Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1742 Stafford Street currently offering any rent specials?
1742 Stafford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1742 Stafford Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1742 Stafford Street is pet friendly.
Does 1742 Stafford Street offer parking?
Yes, 1742 Stafford Street offers parking.
Does 1742 Stafford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1742 Stafford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1742 Stafford Street have a pool?
No, 1742 Stafford Street does not have a pool.
Does 1742 Stafford Street have accessible units?
No, 1742 Stafford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1742 Stafford Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1742 Stafford Street does not have units with dishwashers.

