Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:25 AM

1735 Stewart Street

1735 Stewart Street · No Longer Available
Location

1735 Stewart Street, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,583 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Monday, September 30, 2019. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date o

(RLNE5135107)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1735 Stewart Street have any available units?
1735 Stewart Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1735 Stewart Street have?
Some of 1735 Stewart Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1735 Stewart Street currently offering any rent specials?
1735 Stewart Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1735 Stewart Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1735 Stewart Street is pet friendly.
Does 1735 Stewart Street offer parking?
Yes, 1735 Stewart Street offers parking.
Does 1735 Stewart Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1735 Stewart Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1735 Stewart Street have a pool?
No, 1735 Stewart Street does not have a pool.
Does 1735 Stewart Street have accessible units?
No, 1735 Stewart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1735 Stewart Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1735 Stewart Street has units with dishwashers.

