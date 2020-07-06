All apartments in Cedar Hill
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1725 Stewart Street

1725 Stewart Street · No Longer Available
Location

1725 Stewart Street, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
High Pointe

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!
*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 Stewart Street have any available units?
1725 Stewart Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1725 Stewart Street have?
Some of 1725 Stewart Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 Stewart Street currently offering any rent specials?
1725 Stewart Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 Stewart Street pet-friendly?
No, 1725 Stewart Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 1725 Stewart Street offer parking?
Yes, 1725 Stewart Street offers parking.
Does 1725 Stewart Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1725 Stewart Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 Stewart Street have a pool?
No, 1725 Stewart Street does not have a pool.
Does 1725 Stewart Street have accessible units?
No, 1725 Stewart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 Stewart Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1725 Stewart Street has units with dishwashers.

