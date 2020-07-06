All apartments in Cedar Hill
1611 Mustang Court

Location

1611 Mustang Court, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Lake Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 5 bdroom home in prestigious Lake Ridge*7 ft lead glass front door*tall ceilings*art niches*curved wrought
iron sweeping staircase*2 stone fireplaces-den & master*wetbar with granite*kitchen with granite*SS appliances
including compactor & microwave*42inch custom cabinets* island*bar*desk in kitchen*walk in pantry*huge master
bath with jacuzzi*huge walkin closets*huge gamerm up*laminate & tile floors thruout*2inch blinds*custom drapes
large balcony with fabulous views*huge rooms*tall ceilings*very dramatic *Hurry & See
tenant to pay $100 yard maintenance fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1611 Mustang Court have any available units?
1611 Mustang Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1611 Mustang Court have?
Some of 1611 Mustang Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1611 Mustang Court currently offering any rent specials?
1611 Mustang Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 Mustang Court pet-friendly?
No, 1611 Mustang Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 1611 Mustang Court offer parking?
Yes, 1611 Mustang Court offers parking.
Does 1611 Mustang Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1611 Mustang Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 Mustang Court have a pool?
No, 1611 Mustang Court does not have a pool.
Does 1611 Mustang Court have accessible units?
No, 1611 Mustang Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 Mustang Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1611 Mustang Court has units with dishwashers.

