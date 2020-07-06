1611 Mustang Court, Cedar Hill, TX 75104 Lake Ridge
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great 5 bdroom home in prestigious Lake Ridge*7 ft lead glass front door*tall ceilings*art niches*curved wrought iron sweeping staircase*2 stone fireplaces-den & master*wetbar with granite*kitchen with granite*SS appliances including compactor & microwave*42inch custom cabinets* island*bar*desk in kitchen*walk in pantry*huge master bath with jacuzzi*huge walkin closets*huge gamerm up*laminate & tile floors thruout*2inch blinds*custom drapes large balcony with fabulous views*huge rooms*tall ceilings*very dramatic *Hurry & See tenant to pay $100 yard maintenance fee
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
