1610 W Chapman Street
Last updated June 24 2019 at 10:31 PM

1610 W Chapman Street

1610 Chapman St · No Longer Available
Location

1610 Chapman St, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
High Pointe

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Wonderful 3bd 2ba 2cg. Lovely kitchen with plenty of cabinets & counter space. Vaulted ceilings in large fireplace living room. Master bedroom has lots of windows. Beautiful breakfast nook overlooking private back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

