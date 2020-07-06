1610 W Chapman Street

Wonderful 3bd 2ba 2cg. Lovely kitchen with plenty of cabinets & counter space. Vaulted ceilings in large fireplace living room. Master bedroom has lots of windows. Beautiful breakfast nook overlooking private back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
