1610 Forest Creek Drive

Nicely kept one story home in Bear Creek Ranch. Neutral colors. Close to Schools and shopping. Huge kitchen, plenty of space for entertaining. Backs up to a greenbelt. Separate study, great for home office.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
