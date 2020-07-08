All apartments in Cedar Hill
Last updated April 28 2020 at 8:25 PM

1610 Forest Creek Drive

1610 Forest Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1610 Forest Creek Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nicely kept one story home in Bear Creek Ranch. Neutral colors. Close to Schools and shopping. Huge kitchen, plenty of space for entertaining. Backs up to a greenbelt. Separate study, great for home office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 Forest Creek Drive have any available units?
1610 Forest Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1610 Forest Creek Drive have?
Some of 1610 Forest Creek Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1610 Forest Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1610 Forest Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 Forest Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1610 Forest Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 1610 Forest Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1610 Forest Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 1610 Forest Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1610 Forest Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 Forest Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 1610 Forest Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1610 Forest Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1610 Forest Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 Forest Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1610 Forest Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

