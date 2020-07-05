All apartments in Cedar Hill
154 Hunter Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

154 Hunter Drive

154 Hunter Dr · No Longer Available
Location

154 Hunter Dr, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
High Pointe

Amenities

walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Gov't voucher accepted. Home features an open concept main floor with plenty of space for a family. Large master bedroom is one the first floor with walk-in closet. Don't miss this opportunity! Buyer agent to verify all information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 154 Hunter Drive have any available units?
154 Hunter Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
Is 154 Hunter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
154 Hunter Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 Hunter Drive pet-friendly?
No, 154 Hunter Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 154 Hunter Drive offer parking?
No, 154 Hunter Drive does not offer parking.
Does 154 Hunter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 154 Hunter Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 Hunter Drive have a pool?
No, 154 Hunter Drive does not have a pool.
Does 154 Hunter Drive have accessible units?
No, 154 Hunter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 154 Hunter Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 154 Hunter Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 154 Hunter Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 154 Hunter Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

