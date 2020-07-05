Gov't voucher accepted. Home features an open concept main floor with plenty of space for a family. Large master bedroom is one the first floor with walk-in closet. Don't miss this opportunity! Buyer agent to verify all information.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 154 Hunter Drive have any available units?
154 Hunter Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
Is 154 Hunter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
154 Hunter Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.