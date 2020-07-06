1535 Tuley Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Nice home with beautiful hardwood floor in living area and all bedrooms. Tiles in kitchen, baths, utilities, and hallway. Fenced backyard. GDO. Walking distance to 2 grades of school.