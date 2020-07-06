All apartments in Cedar Hill
1535 Tuley Street
1535 Tuley Street

1535 Tuley Street · No Longer Available
Location

1535 Tuley Street, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
parking
garage
Nice home with beautiful hardwood floor in living area and all bedrooms. Tiles in kitchen, baths, utilities, and hallway. Fenced backyard. GDO. Walking distance to 2 grades of school.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1535 Tuley Street have any available units?
1535 Tuley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1535 Tuley Street have?
Some of 1535 Tuley Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1535 Tuley Street currently offering any rent specials?
1535 Tuley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1535 Tuley Street pet-friendly?
No, 1535 Tuley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 1535 Tuley Street offer parking?
Yes, 1535 Tuley Street offers parking.
Does 1535 Tuley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1535 Tuley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1535 Tuley Street have a pool?
No, 1535 Tuley Street does not have a pool.
Does 1535 Tuley Street have accessible units?
No, 1535 Tuley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1535 Tuley Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1535 Tuley Street has units with dishwashers.

