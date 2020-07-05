All apartments in Cedar Hill
1520 Bosher Drive

Location

1520 Bosher Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
High Pointe

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Beautiful House for rent. It is well maintained and ready to new tenants. Great quiet neighborhood and easy commute to either Dallas orFort Worth.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 Bosher Drive have any available units?
1520 Bosher Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
Is 1520 Bosher Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1520 Bosher Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 Bosher Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1520 Bosher Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 1520 Bosher Drive offer parking?
No, 1520 Bosher Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1520 Bosher Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1520 Bosher Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 Bosher Drive have a pool?
No, 1520 Bosher Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1520 Bosher Drive have accessible units?
No, 1520 Bosher Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 Bosher Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1520 Bosher Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1520 Bosher Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1520 Bosher Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

