All apartments in Cedar Hill
Find more places like 152 High Pointe Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Hill, TX
/
152 High Pointe Lane
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:45 PM

152 High Pointe Lane

152 High Pointe Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

152 High Pointe Lane, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
High Pointe

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming open floor plan. Large walk-in closets, 2 story home, plenty of windows, ceiling fans. Stainless Steel appliances. Large eat-in kitchen. Excellent location!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 High Pointe Lane have any available units?
152 High Pointe Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 152 High Pointe Lane have?
Some of 152 High Pointe Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 152 High Pointe Lane currently offering any rent specials?
152 High Pointe Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 High Pointe Lane pet-friendly?
No, 152 High Pointe Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 152 High Pointe Lane offer parking?
Yes, 152 High Pointe Lane offers parking.
Does 152 High Pointe Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 152 High Pointe Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 High Pointe Lane have a pool?
No, 152 High Pointe Lane does not have a pool.
Does 152 High Pointe Lane have accessible units?
No, 152 High Pointe Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 152 High Pointe Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 152 High Pointe Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hangar
201 S Clark Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Midtown Cedar Hill
365 Uptown Blvd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Legacy of Cedar Hill
720 N. Joe Wilson Dr.
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Wilson Crossing
301 N Joe Wilson Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
The Jane at Preston Trails
320 West Pleasant Run Road
Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Similar Pages

Cedar Hill 1 BedroomsCedar Hill 2 Bedrooms
Cedar Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCedar Hill Apartments with Pool
Cedar Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX
Cleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District