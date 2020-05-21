All apartments in Cedar Hill
1518 High Pointe Ln
Last updated April 30 2020 at 7:30 AM

1518 High Pointe Ln

1518 High Pointe Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1518 High Pointe Lane, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
High Pointe

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully remodeled 3 bed 2 bath home in Cedar Hill. Large living room with a see through fireplace to the master bedroom. Master bedroom has a garden tub with separate showers and double vanity sinks also has a walk in closet. Pets are case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1518 High Pointe Ln have any available units?
1518 High Pointe Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1518 High Pointe Ln have?
Some of 1518 High Pointe Ln's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1518 High Pointe Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1518 High Pointe Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1518 High Pointe Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1518 High Pointe Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1518 High Pointe Ln offer parking?
No, 1518 High Pointe Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1518 High Pointe Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1518 High Pointe Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1518 High Pointe Ln have a pool?
No, 1518 High Pointe Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1518 High Pointe Ln have accessible units?
No, 1518 High Pointe Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1518 High Pointe Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1518 High Pointe Ln has units with dishwashers.

