Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:15 PM

1507 Baker Drive

1507 Baker Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1507 Baker Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
High Pointe

Amenities

garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1507 Baker Drive have any available units?
1507 Baker Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
Is 1507 Baker Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1507 Baker Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1507 Baker Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1507 Baker Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 1507 Baker Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1507 Baker Drive offers parking.
Does 1507 Baker Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1507 Baker Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1507 Baker Drive have a pool?
No, 1507 Baker Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1507 Baker Drive have accessible units?
No, 1507 Baker Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1507 Baker Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1507 Baker Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1507 Baker Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1507 Baker Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

