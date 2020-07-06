All apartments in Cedar Hill
Cedar Hill, TX
1437 Atkins St
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:13 AM

1437 Atkins St

1437 Atkins St · No Longer Available
Location

1437 Atkins St, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute home in Cedar Hill! - Spacious home in a great neighborhood! Call to view today!

(RLNE4881631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1437 Atkins St have any available units?
1437 Atkins St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
Is 1437 Atkins St currently offering any rent specials?
1437 Atkins St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1437 Atkins St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1437 Atkins St is pet friendly.
Does 1437 Atkins St offer parking?
No, 1437 Atkins St does not offer parking.
Does 1437 Atkins St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1437 Atkins St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1437 Atkins St have a pool?
No, 1437 Atkins St does not have a pool.
Does 1437 Atkins St have accessible units?
No, 1437 Atkins St does not have accessible units.
Does 1437 Atkins St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1437 Atkins St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1437 Atkins St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1437 Atkins St does not have units with air conditioning.

