Home
/
Cedar Hill, TX
/
1417 Baker Drive
Last updated March 11 2020 at 8:00 PM

1417 Baker Drive

1417 Baker Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1417 Baker Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
High Pointe

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy a day inside or head outside to relax in the pool! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1417 Baker Drive have any available units?
1417 Baker Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
Is 1417 Baker Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1417 Baker Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 Baker Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1417 Baker Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1417 Baker Drive offer parking?
No, 1417 Baker Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1417 Baker Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1417 Baker Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 Baker Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1417 Baker Drive has a pool.
Does 1417 Baker Drive have accessible units?
No, 1417 Baker Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 Baker Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1417 Baker Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1417 Baker Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1417 Baker Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

