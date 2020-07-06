1333 Boyd Street

Beautifully renovated estate shows BEAUTIFULLY. Great floorplan. Neutral colors. Updated home to like new condition. Bamboo Hardwood Flooring. Stainless Steel Appliances. Built-in Microwave. Nice big yard. Very Nice Home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
