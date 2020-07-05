All apartments in Cedar Hill
1319 Foster St
1319 Foster St

1319 Foster Street · No Longer Available
Location

1319 Foster Street, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Cedar Hill is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializedfortworth.com

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1319 Foster St have any available units?
1319 Foster St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
Is 1319 Foster St currently offering any rent specials?
1319 Foster St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1319 Foster St pet-friendly?
No, 1319 Foster St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 1319 Foster St offer parking?
No, 1319 Foster St does not offer parking.
Does 1319 Foster St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1319 Foster St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1319 Foster St have a pool?
No, 1319 Foster St does not have a pool.
Does 1319 Foster St have accessible units?
No, 1319 Foster St does not have accessible units.
Does 1319 Foster St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1319 Foster St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1319 Foster St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1319 Foster St does not have units with air conditioning.

