1313 Saturn Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1313 Saturn Drive

1313 Saturn St · No Longer Available
Location

1313 Saturn St, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Older home in established neighborhood Close to Elementary school and close to shopping. Home has been remolded with new carpet, new appliances, fresh paint and upgrades in bathrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1313 Saturn Drive have any available units?
1313 Saturn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1313 Saturn Drive have?
Some of 1313 Saturn Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1313 Saturn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1313 Saturn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 Saturn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1313 Saturn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 1313 Saturn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1313 Saturn Drive offers parking.
Does 1313 Saturn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1313 Saturn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 Saturn Drive have a pool?
No, 1313 Saturn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1313 Saturn Drive have accessible units?
No, 1313 Saturn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1313 Saturn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1313 Saturn Drive has units with dishwashers.

