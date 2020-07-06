All apartments in Cedar Hill
129 Sheffield Drive
129 Sheffield Drive

129 Sheffield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

129 Sheffield Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 30th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,292 sf home is located in Cedar Hill, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 Sheffield Drive have any available units?
129 Sheffield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 129 Sheffield Drive have?
Some of 129 Sheffield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 Sheffield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
129 Sheffield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Sheffield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 129 Sheffield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 129 Sheffield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 129 Sheffield Drive offers parking.
Does 129 Sheffield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 Sheffield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Sheffield Drive have a pool?
No, 129 Sheffield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 129 Sheffield Drive have accessible units?
No, 129 Sheffield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Sheffield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 129 Sheffield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

