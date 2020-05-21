All apartments in Cedar Hill
Last updated February 7 2020 at 10:45 PM

126 Yorkshire Drive

126 Yorkshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

126 Yorkshire Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 Yorkshire Drive have any available units?
126 Yorkshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
Is 126 Yorkshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
126 Yorkshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Yorkshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 126 Yorkshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 126 Yorkshire Drive offer parking?
No, 126 Yorkshire Drive does not offer parking.
Does 126 Yorkshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 Yorkshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Yorkshire Drive have a pool?
No, 126 Yorkshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 126 Yorkshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 126 Yorkshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Yorkshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 126 Yorkshire Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 126 Yorkshire Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 126 Yorkshire Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

