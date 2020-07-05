All apartments in Cedar Hill
Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:24 AM

1221 Castleman Dr

1221 Castleman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1221 Castleman Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great home in Cedar Hill! - Lovely home in a very nice neighborhood. This home features 2 living areas and 2 dining areas.

(RLNE4828779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 Castleman Dr have any available units?
1221 Castleman Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
Is 1221 Castleman Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1221 Castleman Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 Castleman Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1221 Castleman Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1221 Castleman Dr offer parking?
No, 1221 Castleman Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1221 Castleman Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1221 Castleman Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 Castleman Dr have a pool?
No, 1221 Castleman Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1221 Castleman Dr have accessible units?
No, 1221 Castleman Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 Castleman Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1221 Castleman Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1221 Castleman Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1221 Castleman Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

