Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Cedar Hill
Find more places like 1214 Sullivan Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Cedar Hill, TX
/
1214 Sullivan Drive
Last updated May 31 2019 at 2:31 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1214 Sullivan Drive
1214 Sullivan Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
1214 Sullivan Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1214 Sullivan Drive have any available units?
1214 Sullivan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cedar Hill, TX
.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Cedar Hill Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1214 Sullivan Drive have?
Some of 1214 Sullivan Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1214 Sullivan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1214 Sullivan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 Sullivan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1214 Sullivan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill
.
Does 1214 Sullivan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1214 Sullivan Drive offers parking.
Does 1214 Sullivan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1214 Sullivan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 Sullivan Drive have a pool?
No, 1214 Sullivan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1214 Sullivan Drive have accessible units?
No, 1214 Sullivan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 Sullivan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1214 Sullivan Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Jane at Preston Trails
320 West Pleasant Run Road
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Midtown Cedar Hill
365 Uptown Blvd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
The Hangar
201 S Clark Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Wilson Crossing
301 N Joe Wilson Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Legacy of Cedar Hill
720 N. Joe Wilson Dr.
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Similar Pages
Cedar Hill 1 Bedrooms
Cedar Hill 2 Bedrooms
Cedar Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Cedar Hill Apartments with Pool
Cedar Hill Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Rockwall, TX
The Colony, TX
Haltom City, TX
Keller, TX
Addison, TX
Wylie, TX
Cleburne, TX
Hurst, TX
Burleson, TX
Weatherford, TX
Corinth, TX
Duncanville, TX
Benbrook, TX
Little Elm, TX
Sachse, TX
Midlothian, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District