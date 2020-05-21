All apartments in Cedar Hill
1214 Smith Dr

1214 Smith Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1214 Smith Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great home for a great price in Cedar Hill! - Adorable 3-2-2 home in a nice area! Some wood floors and updated master bath! Call to view today!

(RLNE5105876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 Smith Dr have any available units?
1214 Smith Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
Is 1214 Smith Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1214 Smith Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 Smith Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1214 Smith Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1214 Smith Dr offer parking?
No, 1214 Smith Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1214 Smith Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1214 Smith Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 Smith Dr have a pool?
No, 1214 Smith Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1214 Smith Dr have accessible units?
No, 1214 Smith Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 Smith Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1214 Smith Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1214 Smith Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1214 Smith Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

